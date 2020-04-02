Global  

Ryan Reynolds Jokes He's "Mostly Drinking" While Social Distancing With Blake Lively and the Kids

E! Online Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Ryan Reynolds appeared on Wednesday's at-home edition of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and revealed how he's social distancing with his wife Blake Lively and their three kids amid the...
 Ryan Reynolds has been "mostly drinking" while in self-isolation with Blake Lively and their children but is trying to make being at home an "educational experience" for the kids.

