Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Eddie Large death: Matt Lucas and Lenny Henry lead tributes to Little and Large star

Eddie Large death: Matt Lucas and Lenny Henry lead tributes to Little and Large star

Independent Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Comedian has been remembered for his 'energy and electricity'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CN_CelebNews

Celeb News Jason Manford and Matt Lucas lead tributes to Eddie Large after his death aged 78 - SEE MORE: 9 minutes ago

KhalidMamsani

Khalid BALOCH Eddie Large death: Matt Lucas and Lenny Henry lead tributes to Little and Large star #COVID19Pandemic https://t.co/w95XAznnQ6 44 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.