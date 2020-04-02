"Sing 2" - cast: Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Nick Kroll, Tori Kelly Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

*Release date :* December 22, 2021

*Synopsis :* In "Sing 2", the performing animals, Buster, Meena, Rosita, Gunter, Johnny and Ash prepare for a bigger stage as they ... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this