Little Women Fans Are Buzzing After Spotting Water Bottles in Movie Scene Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A water bottle is getting a lot of attention this week. While most of us are cooped up in our homes right now, becoming very familiar with the Netflix library and our own movie... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published 2 weeks ago 'Little Women' fans just spotted a Hydro Flask in one scene 00:43 Months after 'Little Women' came to theaters and earned acclaim, Twitter users noticed a few mistakes in the background of a scene. When the March family comes to collect Florence Pugh's Amy, you can see two water bottles behind Timothée Chalamet’s Laurie. One of them is a Hydro Flask, a water... You Might Like

Tweets about this