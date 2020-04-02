Rachel Bloom writes an emotional post as she becomes a mother Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Rachel Bloom took to Instagram to reveal that she gave birth to her first child.



Bloom and husband Dan Gregor welcomed their daughter, with the actress noting that she was in the NICU during the Coronavirus pandemic while "a dear friend" was in a hospital 3,000 miles away, reports... 👓 View full article

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published 1 week ago Rachel Bloom pays tribute to 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' songwriter Adam Schlesinger 00:42 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' star Rachel Bloom has paid an emotional series of tributes to the show's executive music producer, Adam Schlesinger, after learning he lost his battle with COVID-19 on Wednesday.

