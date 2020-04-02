Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > ‘Waitress’ Star Nick Cordero Hospitalized in ICU With Pneumonia, Wife Says

‘Waitress’ Star Nick Cordero Hospitalized in ICU With Pneumonia, Wife Says

Billboard.com Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Nick Cordero, the 41-year-old former star of Broadway's Waitress musical, is fighting for his life in the intensive care unit.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dick_goodwin

Dick Goodwin RT @Daily_Express: Broadway star Nick Cordero, 41, unconscious in intensive care amid ‘misdiagnosis’ fears https://t.co/A7Z7U7n2EB https://… 1 minute ago

Daily_Express

Daily Express Broadway star Nick Cordero, 41, unconscious in intensive care amid ‘misdiagnosis’ fears https://t.co/A7Z7U7n2EB https://t.co/s2aKjWs3Dz 7 minutes ago

a_vatalaro

Anna Vatalaro RT @billboard: Nick Cordero, former star of Broadway's ‘Waitress’ musical, has been hospitalized in the ICU with pneumonia https://t.co/DZ3… 55 minutes ago

Daily_Express

Daily Express Broadway star Nick Cordero, 41, unconscious in intensive care amid ‘misdiagnosis’ fears https://t.co/A7Z7U7EDw9 https://t.co/aV74jum3t6 2 hours ago

SunnyBlondie

Bren Holiday RT @Bruno_J_Navarro: Nick Cordero, a Tony-nominated Canadian stage actor whose Broadway credits include A Bronx Tale and Waitress, is uncon… 4 hours ago

justineetG

jusin 'Waitress' Star Nick Cordero Hospitalized in ICU With Pneumonia, Wife Says https://t.co/JTmWi6lkoM 4 hours ago

Daily_Express

Daily Express Broadway star Nick Cordero, 41, unconscious in intensive care amid ‘misdiagnosis’ fears https://t.co/A7Z7U7n2EB https://t.co/hPeiYYFPJq 4 hours ago

billboard

billboard Nick Cordero, former star of Broadway's ‘Waitress’ musical, has been hospitalized in the ICU with pneumonia https://t.co/DZ3EFF5rvm 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.