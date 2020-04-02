Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > CMT to Host Kenny Rogers Benefit Special For MusiCares

CMT to Host Kenny Rogers Benefit Special For MusiCares

Billboard.com Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
The music world mourned the loss of Kenny Rogers last month, and on April 8 CMT will celebrate the late legend with CMT GIANTS Kenny Rogers: A Benefit For MusiCares.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

henne38

mona RT @pinkvilla: Rita Wilson all set to host the live special of Kenny Rogers: A Benefit for MusiCares for raising funds - https://t.co/qLUjU… 20 hours ago

pinkvilla

Pinkvilla Rita Wilson all set to host the live special of Kenny Rogers: A Benefit for MusiCares for raising funds -… https://t.co/uwhR0T4MlO 20 hours ago

STARCountry967

WVNW / Star Country 96.7FM .@CMT honors @KennyRogers tonight #CMTGiants. https://t.co/1K4ZyHwAhd 1 day ago

yoradioapp

Yo Radio Rita Wilson is set to host a @CMT benefit show in honor of Kenny Rogers 🎶 #CMT #KennyRogers https://t.co/Gqe09N2ZUD 2 days ago

MusicNewsWeb

Music-News.com RT @MusicNewsWeb: https://t.co/cGbkkwFHAS Rita Wilson to host CMT benefit show in honour of Kenny Rogers https://t.co/rjZveQz0Mp https://t.… 2 days ago

mytalk1071

myTalk 107.1 #RitaWilson will host a TV benefit special in honor of late country music star Kenny Rogers. https://t.co/V2wqdA3ZmI 2 days ago

Loops63

Robert L. Colwell RT @KamaainaInOC: Rita Wilson to host "CMT GIANTS Kenny Rogers: A Benefit for MusiCares" https://t.co/atZ4Vq738I 2 days ago

gen21argentina

gen21 Rita Wilson to host CMT benefit show in honour of Kenny Rogers Country music icon Kenny Rogers passed away at the age of 81 on 20 March. 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.