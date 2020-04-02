Go Behind the Scenes of Keith Urban's "God Whispered Your Name" Music Video

Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Keith Urban has a sweet surprise for his fans. The country music superstar is releasing a music video for his latest hit song, "God Whispered Your Name." In celebration, Urban is... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know - Published 3 days ago Drake releases quarantine dance music video for ‘Toosie Slide’ 00:52 Drake gives us a tour of his house in the music video for “Toosie Slide”