SRK-Gauri contribute to PM Maha CM's fund

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan have pledged financial support in this fight against Coronavirus through a number of initiatives. The couple has pledged support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cares Fund as well as CM's Relief Fund (Maharasthra). Apart from this, SRK's Meer Foundation will provide daily food requirements to over 5500 families in Mumbai, he has also joined forces with Roti foundation to provide 3 lakh meal kits. Meet Foundation has also extended support for basic essentials and grocery for daily wage workers identified from Delhi and will also help 100 acid attack survivors.


