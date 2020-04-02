Global  

The shows must go on!: Lloyd Webber musicals to be aired for free

Reuters Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Fans of musical theatre forced by the coronavirus pandemic to stay at home will be able to watch some of Andrew Lloyd Webber's most popular shows for free on Youtube every week.
