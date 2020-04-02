Global  

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Claims He Found Out This Week That Asymptomatic People Can Spread Coronavirus

Mediaite Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
As Georgia Governor *Brian Kemp* (R) instituted a statewide lockdown on Wednesday to counteract the coronavirus, he claimed to have only learned the day before that asymptomatic people can spread the disease around.
News video: Kemp issuing shelter-in-place order, public schools closed rest of semester

Kemp issuing shelter-in-place order, public schools closed rest of semester

 Georgia governor Brian Kemp said Wednesday he will sign a statewide shelter-in-place executive order Thursday.

