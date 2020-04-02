Nicole Kidman Will Star In & Produce Amazon Drama TV Series Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Nicole Kidman has an exciting project in the works. The Big Little Lies actress is set to star in and produce a drama TV series based on Janelle Brown‘s upcoming novel Pretty Things, THR reported on Thursday (April 2). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicole Kidman The drama will be helmed by Handmaid’s [...] 👓 View full article

