Nicole Kidman Will Star In & Produce Amazon Drama TV Series

Just Jared Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Nicole Kidman has an exciting project in the works. The Big Little Lies actress is set to star in and produce a drama TV series based on Janelle Brown‘s upcoming novel Pretty Things, THR reported on Thursday (April 2). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicole Kidman The drama will be helmed by Handmaid’s [...]
