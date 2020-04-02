Global  

Tory Lanez Invites All Celebrities To Jump In Their Imaginary Cars For New QUARANTINE RADIO Broadcast

SOHH Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Tory Lanez Invites All Celebrities To Jump In Their Imaginary Cars For New QUARANTINE RADIO BroadcastRap crooner Tory Lanez isn’t slowing down his Quarantine Radio goals. The hip-hop singer has returned to social media to push his popular, one-stop Instagram Live series. Big Facts Tory went to Instagram Thursday to let followers know the broadcast isn’t losing steam. Lanez vowed to keep the momentum going with another celebrity-filled session. “QUARANTINE […]

