Jake Gyllenhaal Takes on Tom Holland's Handstand Challenge While Putting on a Shirt - Watch! Thursday, 2 April 2020

Jake Gyllenhaal is taking on the challenge! The 39-year-old Brokeback Mountain actor posted a video of himself taking on a quarantine challenge, which Tom Holland tagged him in a day before (April 1). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jake Gyllenhaal The challenge is to put on a shirt while doing a handstand – [...] 👓 View full article

