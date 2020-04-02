Global  

Jake Gyllenhaal Takes on Tom Holland's Handstand Challenge While Putting on a Shirt - Watch!

Just Jared Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Jake Gyllenhaal is taking on the challenge! The 39-year-old Brokeback Mountain actor posted a video of himself taking on a quarantine challenge, which Tom Holland tagged him in a day before (April 1). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jake Gyllenhaal The challenge is to put on a shirt while doing a handstand – [...]
