Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Influencer Arielle Charnas Hits Back at Claims She Falsified Her Coronavirus Test Results

Influencer Arielle Charnas Hits Back at Claims She Falsified Her Coronavirus Test Results

E! Online Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Arielle Charnas denies accusations of faking a coronavirus diagnosis, and also wants to set the record straight after coming under fire over both her family's access to tests and decision to...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MikeSch95954709

Mike Schmidt RT @enews: Influencer Arielle Charnas Hits Back at Claims She Falsified Her Coronavirus Test Results https://t.co/pJj62Ashp2 2 hours ago

agbota3

Rose Linda Influencer Arielle Charnas Hits Back at Claims She Falsified Her Coronavirus Test Results: Arielle Charnas denies a… https://t.co/vVbHKwNphC 2 hours ago

enews

E! News Influencer Arielle Charnas Hits Back at Claims She Falsified Her Coronavirus Test Results https://t.co/pJj62Ashp2 2 hours ago

KenMcLean9229

Ken McLean Arielle Charnas Denies Falsifying Coronavirus Test Results https://t.co/c1yV9Scj9S via @enews 2 hours ago

thedextazlab

David Kisamfu Influencer Arielle Charnas Hits Back at Claims She Falsified Her Coronavirus Test Results https://t.co/ewI7wPMIi8 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.