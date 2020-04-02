Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Bucky Pizzarelli, Jazz Guitarist And Prolific Session Musician, Dead At 94

Bucky Pizzarelli, Jazz Guitarist And Prolific Session Musician, Dead At 94

NPR Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Bucky Pizzarelli, a tasteful sage of jazz guitar who spent the first phase of his career as a prolific session player and the latter as a celebrated patriarch, died on Wednesday in Saddle River, N.J.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NJArtsCouncil

NJ State Council on the Arts RT @WBGO: Bucky Pizzarelli, a tasteful sage of jazz guitar who spent the first phase of his career as a prolific session player and the las… 5 minutes ago

jonathanmbach

Jonathan Bach RT @eugeneweekly: New York-based jazz guitarist Bucky Pizzarelli, 94, was a regular performer at The Shedd Institute for more than a decade… 6 minutes ago

PerfectStormAM

Andrés Martín RT @tedgioia: Jazz guitarist Bucky Pizzarelli is dead at age 94. https://t.co/u0TvFIBKpx An amazing career—he performed with Frank Sinatra,… 6 minutes ago

eugeneweekly

Eugene Weekly New York-based jazz guitarist Bucky Pizzarelli, 94, was a regular performer at The Shedd Institute for more than a… https://t.co/lUagRSaoGn 7 minutes ago

ablegrape

Doug Cook RT @natechinen: There's *so much* vitality in Bucky Pizzarelli's playing. It will live on, and it was a comfort as I put this together. #RI… 10 minutes ago

Ferry_Godmother

Ferry Godmother New story on NPR: Bucky Pizzarelli, Jazz Guitarist And Prolific Session Musician, Dead At 94 https://t.co/GIzLBs9mkB 13 minutes ago

WBGO

WBGO Bucky Pizzarelli, a tasteful sage of jazz guitar who spent the first phase of his career as a prolific session play… https://t.co/BoSDAMrjNf 20 minutes ago

andreww_lewis

Andrew Lewis RT @nytimes: Bucky Pizzarelli, who after many years as a respected session guitarist became a mainstay of the New York jazz scene in the 19… 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.