Ex-Obama Adviser David Plouffe: Trump Will Get ‘Historical’ Turnout, Which Is ‘Very Dangerous If You’re Joe Biden’ Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

David Plouffe, who worked as a campaign manager and adviser to former President Barack Obama, predicted President Donald Trump will receive a "historical" turnout from his supporters in the 2020 election, commenting, "That makes him very dangerous if you're Joe Biden." David Plouffe, who worked as a campaign manager and adviser to former President Barack Obama, predicted President Donald Trump will receive a "historical" turnout from his supporters in the 2020 election, commenting, "That makes him very dangerous if you're Joe Biden." 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this