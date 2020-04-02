Global  

Oprah Winfrey donates $10 million for coronavirus relief

Reuters Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Oprah Winfrey said on Thursday she was donating $10 million to coronavirus relief efforts, including a new venture to help get food to vulnerable Americans during the coronavirus epidemic.
 Oprah Winfrey said on Thursday she was donating $10 million to coronavirus relief efforts. This includes a new venture to help get food to vulnerable Americans during the coronavirus epidemic. Winfrey is one of America’s richest and most influential women, reports Reuters. “I am donating $10...

