Oprah Winfrey donates $10 million for coronavirus relief
Thursday, 2 April 2020 () Oprah Winfrey said on Thursday she was donating $10 million to coronavirus relief efforts, including a new venture to help get food to vulnerable Americans during the coronavirus epidemic.
