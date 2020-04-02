Comedian Ali Wentworth has COVID-19; Reese Witherspoon, Andy Cohen, more send support Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Comedian Ali Wentworth, wife of ABC's George Stephanopoulos, tested positive for COVID-19. Wentworth talked about the virus on "Good Morning America."

