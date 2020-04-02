Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Miley Cyrus Shaved Cody Simpson's Head!

Miley Cyrus Shaved Cody Simpson's Head!

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Cody Simpson has a new haircut and it’s all thanks to girlfriend Miley Cyrus! The 23-year-old musician and poet debuted his new look on Miley‘s latest episode of Bright Minded. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miley Cyrus During the live stream, Cody explained that Miley was the one who recently gave him the [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Miley Cyrus Shaved Cody Simpson's Head While Home Together

Miley Cyrus Shaved Cody Simpson's Head While Home Together 00:33

 So far, this period of social distancing has proven to be a great time to experiment with our looks, our vibes, and our life — and celebrities like Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are getting in on the action as well. On April 2, Simpson debuted a brand-new haircut during an Instagram Live session on...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.