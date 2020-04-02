Karlie Kloss Talks Marrying Joshua Kushner Despite 'Complications' Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Karlie Kloss is opening up about falling in love with her husband Joshua Kushner despite “complications.” The 27-year-old model recently discussed her relationship with the 34-year-old businessman – whose brother is Jared Kushner, the son-in-law and senior advisor of U.S. President Donald Trump. “I really followed my heart on choosing to be with the person [...] 👓 View full article

