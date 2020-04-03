Watch: Alexis Skyy Twerks for Tory Lanez's Quarantine Radio

In the recent episode of the Instagram Story series, Tory can be seen encouraging the VH1 star to twerk harder as he yells, 'Bounce yo a**, girl! Go crazy! go crazy! Oh my God!!'



Recent related news from verified sources Tory Lanez Invites All Celebrities To Jump In Their Imaginary Cars For New QUARANTINE RADIO Broadcast Rap crooner Tory Lanez isn’t slowing down his Quarantine Radio goals. The hip-hop singer has returned to social media to push his popular, one-stop Instagram...

SOHH 15 hours ago



Watch Drake Hang With Tory Lanez Over Livestream: ‘A Glass of Wine Keeps Corona Away’ On Thursday (March 31), Tory Lanez invited Drake on his Quarantine Radio show, where the two drank shots and joked about being coronavirus-free.

Billboard.com 2 days ago



