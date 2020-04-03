Global  

YNW Melly to Request for Restricted Release After Testing Positive for Coronavirus in Jail

AceShowbiz Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
According to a news article shared on the 'Murder on My Mind' hitmaker, the Broward Sheriff's Office confirms two inmates at the jail, where the rapper is currently confined, are infected with COVID-19.
News video: LASD Reports First County Jail Inmate Tests Positive For Coronavirus

LASD Reports First County Jail Inmate Tests Positive For Coronavirus 00:31

 The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced Monday that an inmate in the county jail system has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Katie Johnston reports.

