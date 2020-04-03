Global  

SOHH Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
YNW Melly Tests Positive For CoronavirusFlorida rapper YNW Melly has tested positive for coronavirus. The news emerged this week on the jailed hip-hop hitmaker’s social media pages. Big Facts It was announced that he tested positive for COVID-19. Additionally, he is filing a motion to be released in hopes of getting better care, citing a lack of preparedness in the […]

The post YNW Melly Tests Positive For Coronavirus appeared first on .
