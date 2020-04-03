Global  

Dr. Fauci: ‘I Just Don’t Understand’ Why Everyone in America Isn’t Under a Stay at Home Order

Mediaite Friday, 3 April 2020
Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leading voice on the White House coronavirus task force, believes that everyone in the U.S. should be subject to a stay at home order.
 A "stay at home order" has been issued for the entire state of Florida. At 12:01 Friday morning, Governor DeSantis emergency order goes into effect. But there are some questions that remain, including just how it will be enforced.

