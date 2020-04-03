Global  

Billionaire Bernie Ecclestone Expecting First Son at Age 89

AceShowbiz Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
The 89-year-old Formula 1 magnate is having another addition to his growing family as his wife of 8 years, Fabiana Flosi, is pregnant with the couple's first son.
