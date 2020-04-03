Broadway Actor Nick Cordero Tests Negative for Coronavirus Twice While Unconscious in ICU

Global  

Just Jared Friday, 3 April 2020
Nick Cordero, a Broadway actor best known for his work in Waitress and Bullets Over Broadway, is currently in the ICU and breathing with the help of a ventilator, though he has tested negative for coronavirus two times. The 41-year-old Tony-nominated actor’s wife Amanda Kloots told fans on Instagram that Nick, who is currently unconscious [...]
