Broadway Actor Nick Cordero Tests Negative for Coronavirus Twice While Unconscious in ICU Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Nick Cordero, a Broadway actor best known for his work in Waitress and Bullets Over Broadway, is currently in the ICU and breathing with the help of a ventilator, though he has tested negative for coronavirus two times. The 41-year-old Tony-nominated actor’s wife Amanda Kloots told fans on Instagram that Nick, who is currently unconscious [...] 👓 View full article

