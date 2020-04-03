Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Dwayne Johnson Helps His Daughter Wash Her Hands While Wearing Just a Towel! (Video)

Dwayne Johnson Helps His Daughter Wash Her Hands While Wearing Just a Towel! (Video)

Just Jared Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is demonstrating proper hand-washing technique to his daughter Tiana! The 47-year-old Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw actor and his almost-2-year-old daughter teamed up in a video he posted to Instagram on Thursday (April 2). Clothed in just a towel, Dwayne uses his rap from his Moana song “You’re Welcome” [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Dwayne Johnson confirms 'Hobbs & Shaw 2' is in the works

Dwayne Johnson confirms 'Hobbs & Shaw 2' is in the works 00:39

 Dwayne Johnson has confirmed a 'Hobbs & Shaw' sequel is in the early stages of development.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.