Dwayne Johnson Helps His Daughter Wash Her Hands While Wearing Just a Towel! (Video)

Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is demonstrating proper hand-washing technique to his daughter Tiana! The 47-year-old Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw actor and his almost-2-year-old daughter teamed up in a video he posted to Instagram on Thursday (April 2). Clothed in just a towel, Dwayne uses his rap from his Moana song “You’re Welcome” [...] 👓 View full article

