Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Reese Witherspoon's Label Draper James is Giving Free Dresses to Teachers

Reese Witherspoon's Label Draper James is Giving Free Dresses to Teachers

Just Jared Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Reese Witherspoon is doing something special for teachers amid the current health crisis. The 44-year-old The Morning Show actress was spotted going for her daily jog on Thursday (April 2) in Brentwood, Calif. Reese is donating 250 dresses from her Draper James label to teachers throughout the United States to thank them for their work, [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Buzz60 - Published < > Embed
News video: Reese Witherspoon is Giving Free Draper James Dresses to Teachers

Reese Witherspoon is Giving Free Draper James Dresses to Teachers 00:38

 Reese Witherspoon is using her fashion label to teach a lesson in kindness.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

char1farm

Charlotte Ann Farmer RT @HodaAndJenna: Reese Witherspoon's label Draper James is giving free dresses to teachers https://t.co/Q4wA3wtP4q 2 minutes ago

ValleyBoosters

LVHS Boosters Valley teachers (LOCO teachers! ) see the link below for a free dress from Reese Witherspoon's clothing line: https://t.co/cWRb1Pw8kS 51 minutes ago

QuadeersultanM

mir quadeer Reese Witherspoon's Draper James label giving free dresses to teachers https://t.co/CyTCMG7kLk via @nypost #Draper James 2 hours ago

handyrobin

Robin Handy RT @DCFederation: Teachers who like to wear dresses—this for you! https://t.co/M4k1QZz5tt 2 hours ago

taff4sho

90 day finance’ RT @TODAYshow: Reese Witherspoon's label Draper James is giving free dresses to teachers https://t.co/b5VmQy2IqK 2 hours ago

HodaAndJenna

TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Reese Witherspoon's label Draper James is giving free dresses to teachers https://t.co/Q4wA3wtP4q 2 hours ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Reese Witherspoon is doing something special for teachers amid the current health crisis. https://t.co/jYEkUzUdQn 2 hours ago

mshoward79

Melissa Howard Reese Witherspoon's label Draper James is giving free dresses to teachers https://t.co/uxHqLBUz80 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.