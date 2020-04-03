Global  

Selma Blair having incredible time during self-isolation

Mid-Day Friday, 3 April 2020
Actress Selma Blair says she is having an "incredible" time during self-isolation as it gives her a chance to spend more time with her son.

In an episode of Miley Cyrus' web series "Bright Minded", the 47-year-old actress said that the social distancing guidelines imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus have had little...
