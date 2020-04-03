Global  

Drake Demonstrates the 'Toosie Slide' Dance in His New Video!

Just Jared Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Drake is putting his dance moves on display in the music video for his new single “Toosie Slide.” The song was leaked online recently and a social media influencer named Toosie came up with a dance for the track, which then became a viral TikTok challenge. Now, Drake has officially released the song and he’s [...]
