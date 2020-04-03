Drake Demonstrates the 'Toosie Slide' Dance in His New Video!

Drake is putting his dance moves on display in the music video for his new single “Toosie Slide.” The song was leaked online recently and a social media influencer named Toosie came up with a dance for the track, which then became a viral TikTok challenge. Now, Drake has officially released the song and he’s [...] 👓 View full article



