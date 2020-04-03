Global  

Gal Gadot & 'Wonder Woman' Cast Reunite on Zoom for Pedro Pascal's Birthday!

Just Jared Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Gal Gadot and the cast of her upcoming movie Wonder Woman 1984 reunited via Zoom on Thursday (April 2) to celebrate the birthday of Pedro Pascal! Gal, Pedro, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, and director Patty Jenkins were all part of the video call. “Happiest birthday @pascalispunk !! We love you so much! It was definitely [...]
