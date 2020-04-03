Global  

Drake Drops 'Toosie Slide' Song - Read Lyrics & Listen Now!

Just Jared Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Drake has dropped the full version of his song “Toosie Slide” (NOT the Tootsie Slide) after a snippet was leaked online and then became a TikTok smash. In the song, Drake raps the instructions to a dance and the song was named after social media influencer Toosie, who came up with the viral dance routine! [...]
