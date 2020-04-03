Global  

Jennifer Aniston Helps Jimmy Kimmel Surprise a Nurse Who Contracted Coronavirus

Just Jared Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Jimmy Kimmel is currently filming his late night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live from the comfort of his home during the stay-at-home order and his latest guest is his longtime friend Jennifer Aniston! Jen opened up about what she’s been doing while stuck at home and she talked about how being inside her house for [...]
News video: Jennifer Aniston surprises hospital staff with food delivery gift cards

Jennifer Aniston surprises hospital staff with food delivery gift cards 00:49

 Jennifer Aniston has teamed up with TV host Jimmy Kimmel to gift a nurse a gift card worth $10,000 dollars.

