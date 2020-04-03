Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Tom Cruise's Top Gun Maverick release pushed to December 2020

Tom Cruise's Top Gun Maverick release pushed to December 2020

Mid-Day Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise on Friday announced that the release of his much-awaited flick 'Top Gun Maverick' has been pushed from June 2020 to December 2020. The 57-year-old actor took to Twitter to make the announcement about the sequel to his film. "I know many of you have waited 34 years. Unfortunately, it will be a little...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Paramount Pushes Release Date for 'Top Gun: Maverick' | THR News

Paramount Pushes Release Date for 'Top Gun: Maverick' | THR News 01:31

 Paramount Pushes Release Date for 'Top Gun: Maverick' | THR News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.