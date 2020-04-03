Watch Ryan Reynolds' Hilarious Reaction to Tom Holland's Handstand Challenge!

Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Ryan Reynolds had a hilarious response after Tom Holland tagged him in a challenge on Instagram! Tom made a new challenge go viral in which the participant goes shirtless and then attempts to put on their shirt while doing a handstand against the wall. Tom challenged Ryan, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Harrison Osterfield. While the other [...] 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

13 hours ago < > Embed Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published Ryan Reynolds answers fan's request for a shoutout with informative tweet 01:16 On Wednesday, April 1, Twitter user Hailey Ragon started an online campaign to get Ryan Reynolds to tweet at her. “Day one of tweeting until Ryan Reynolds answers,” her first tweet, which was sent out at 10:48 a.m., said. Though Ragon only has a little over 500 followers, that tweet currently has...