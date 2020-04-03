Rina Sawayama's 'Chosen Family' Is A Beautiful Ode To The LGBTQ+ Community

Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

"It's essentially a big thank you to them..."



*Rina Sawayama* has shared her new single 'Chosen Family'.



The pop force teased the single online a few days ago, posting the chords to the track online alongside the lyrics.



Asking fans to craft their own interpretations, Rina has now shared her studio version in full.



Out now, it's a powerful ode to the sense of community built by LGBTQ+ people, and how these self-supporting relationships can offer a deep, intimate, and lasting emotional bonds.



Produced by Danny L Harle, it's driven forward by Rina Sawayama's direct, piercing vocal, something that goes straight to the soul.



"'Chosen Family' is a very special song for me," she says. "The concept of a chosen family is, to me, a queer one - people are often kicked out of their homes or ostracized by their family, friends, and community after coming out. This can be an incredibly painful experience that can be remedied by finding a new 'chosen' family."



"The chorus lyrics 'We don't need to be related to relate, we don't need to share genes or a surname' is an invitation for anyone that feels that sense of otherness to find their chosen family, where they can truly be themselves and feel loved."



She finishes: "I dedicate this song to my queer friends who I now consider family - it's essentially a big thank you to them, as I love them so much and I genuinely don't think I would be alive right now if it weren't for them."



Tune in now.



