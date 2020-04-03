Global  

Ramayan garners 170 million viewers in four shows

Mid-Day Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Ramayan garners 170 million viewers in 4 shows Ramayan, the over three-decade-old TV series based on Hindu mythology, garnered 170 million viewers in four shows over the last weekend in its new avatar, the BARC said on Thursday.

This catapulted the Ramanand Sagar production as the highest watched 'serial' in the Hindi general...
