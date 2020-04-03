Global  

Adam Sandler debuts new song about life during coronavirus on The Tonight Show

Independent Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Happy Gilmore star appeared via video link performing a new song about the quarantine
Credit: THR News - Published
News video: Adam Sandler Shows Appreciation for Medical Professionals With

Adam Sandler Shows Appreciation for Medical Professionals With "Quarantine Song" Performance | THR News 01:24

 Adam Sandler showed his appreciation for the medical professionals responding to the coronavirus pandemic during Thursday's episode of 'The Tonight Show.'

