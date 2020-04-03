Julia Donaldson and illustrator Alex Sheffler help children understand the regulations in new images.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Vanessa Smith The Gruffalo author Julia Donaldson shows her characters social distancing - BBC News. Perfect for our growing chil… https://t.co/vl4fFdzZdL 2 minutes ago Robin The Gruffalo author Julia Donaldson shows her characters social distancing https://t.co/g8GlKrufAK 4 minutes ago David Roberts BBC News - The Gruffalo author Julia Donaldson shows her characters social distancing https://t.co/9pY0u7UiQL 14 minutes ago Minera VA Primary The Gruffalo author Julia Donaldson has some important messages about social distancing. https://t.co/FJ8JK3qRXF 19 minutes ago Robyn RT @CathAMClarke: BBC News - The Gruffalo author Julia Donaldson shows her characters social distancing https://t.co/zlPOulIPoO 20 minutes ago Linda Maddison. BBC News - The Gruffalo author Julia Donaldson shows her characters social distancing https://t.co/VnHeatu92D 21 minutes ago Laura 🇮🇪🇪🇺🦄 BBC News - The Gruffalo author Julia Donaldson shows her characters social distancing https://t.co/G33IIKusi8 24 minutes ago Issy Lewis The Gruffalo author Julia Donaldson shows her characters social distancing #StayHomeSaveLives #SocialDistanacing https://t.co/YakPbLv1xB 24 minutes ago