Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > The Gruffalo author Julia Donaldson shows her characters social distancing

The Gruffalo author Julia Donaldson shows her characters social distancing

BBC News Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Julia Donaldson and illustrator Alex Sheffler help children understand the regulations in new images.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Vanessa10266006

Vanessa Smith The Gruffalo author Julia Donaldson shows her characters social distancing - BBC News. Perfect for our growing chil… https://t.co/vl4fFdzZdL 2 minutes ago

oddsocksforever

Robin The Gruffalo author Julia Donaldson shows her characters social distancing https://t.co/g8GlKrufAK 4 minutes ago

DrDavidLRoberts

David Roberts BBC News - The Gruffalo author Julia Donaldson shows her characters social distancing https://t.co/9pY0u7UiQL 14 minutes ago

MineraPrimary

Minera VA Primary The Gruffalo author Julia Donaldson has some important messages about social distancing. https://t.co/FJ8JK3qRXF 19 minutes ago

robynjankowski

Robyn RT @CathAMClarke: BBC News - The Gruffalo author Julia Donaldson shows her characters social distancing https://t.co/zlPOulIPoO 20 minutes ago

linda_maddison

Linda Maddison. BBC News - The Gruffalo author Julia Donaldson shows her characters social distancing https://t.co/VnHeatu92D 21 minutes ago

fingalpimpernel

Laura 🇮🇪🇪🇺🦄 BBC News - The Gruffalo author Julia Donaldson shows her characters social distancing https://t.co/G33IIKusi8 24 minutes ago

Isabellewis19

Issy Lewis The Gruffalo author Julia Donaldson shows her characters social distancing #StayHomeSaveLives #SocialDistanacing https://t.co/YakPbLv1xB 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.