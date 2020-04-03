Allu Arjun wishes his son happy birthday with a cute picture and emotional note
Friday, 3 April 2020 () Telugu star Allu Arjun penned an emotional note on his son Ayaan's birthday on Friday, with a cute picture of the little boy with his birthday cake. Arjun took to social media to share the picture and his note.
"I used to think 'what is Love ?' all my life. Many times in the past I felt strong feelings but I was not sure if it...
Occurred on March 28, 2020 / USA Info from Licensor: "Lorenzo had a superhero birthday party planned for his 4th birthday. It unfortunately had to be canceled due to COVID-19. His mom had an idea to have some friends and classmates drive by their home to say Happy Birthday to Lorenzo from their cars....
This kid was not being able to celebrate his birthday as he was practicing social distancing due to the coronavirus. However, he received an amazing birthday parade where his friends and family members..