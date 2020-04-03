Global  

Paresh Rawal's son Aditya to debut as actor in OTT film

Mid-Day Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Veteran actor Paresh Rawal's son Aditya is all set to make his acting debut with the ZEE5 original film "Bamfaad". The movie, directed by debutant filmmaker Ranjan Chandel, will also mark the OTT debut of "Arjun Reddy" star Shalini Pandey.

"I am glad that I got the chance to be a part of such a thrilling film. Though the...
News video: Hera Pheri Movie 20 Years Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Sunil Shetty Best Comedy Moments

Hera Pheri Movie 20 Years Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Sunil Shetty Best Comedy Moments 04:14

 Priyadarshan's comedy film Hera Pheri completed 20 years on 31st March. We bring to you some of the best comedy moments of Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Sunil Shetty.

