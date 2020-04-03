Global  

Clash Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
The 1975 Link With Phoebe Bridgers For 'Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America'It's taken from 'Notes On A Conditional Form'...

*The 1975* link with *Phoebe Bridgers* on new song 'Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America'.

The band completed an arena tour earlier in the year, before setting up a one off London show at Finsbury Park for summer.

The spread of coronavirus has placed a question mark against the show, but new album 'Notes On A Conditional Form' was definitely land next month.

Out on May 22nd, the album has just birthed another gift for fans, in the form of 'Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America'.

Demonstrating The 1975's more tender side, it features Phoebe Bridgers, and cross-references Jesus Christ, seedlings, and masturbation.

As you do.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: *Jordan Hughes*

