COVID-19 effect: Milind Soman visits the market, believes there's a big change coming

Mid-Day Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Milind Soman stepped out to buy some essentials and was amazed to see Mumbaikars display civic sense, standing patiently in queues, making sure not to litter and caring for each other.

He posted his experience and wrote, "It seems like the beginning of a big change, perhaps we will see a new social order in the years to come,...
