Coronavirus outbreak: Bollywood condemns attacks on doctors, health workers, cops

Mid-Day Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Bollywood celebs have taken to social media to condemn the gruesome incidents of physical assault and stone pelting at doctors and cops in different parts of the country including Indore, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad among other places.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor requested all to cooperate amid these difficult times. He wrote: "An...
Credit: HT Digital Content
News video: Doctors under attack, cats more vulnerable to COVID-19 & more: Top 5 stories from HT

Doctors under attack, cats more vulnerable to COVID-19 & more: Top 5 stories from HT 04:14

 Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top 5 stories you need to know. In today’s episode, Sunetra talks about the recent attack on doctors and health workers in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore amid COVID-19 crisis, testing labs struggling for protective gear,...

