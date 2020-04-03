Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Swizz Beatz + Timbaland Announce Babyface Vs Teddy Riley Battle: “This Sunday Will Go Down In The History Books!”

Swizz Beatz + Timbaland Announce Babyface Vs Teddy Riley Battle: “This Sunday Will Go Down In The History Books!”

SOHH Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Swizz Beatz + Timbaland Announce Babyface Vs Teddy Riley Battle: “This Sunday Will Go Down In The History Books!”New York rap producer Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have the face-off of all face-offs on deck. The hip-hop pair have announced music legends Babyface and Teddy Riley are going to see each other in an epic weekend battle. This week, both Swizz and Timbo broke the news to fans. In his Instagram post, Swizz Beatz […]

The post Swizz Beatz + Timbaland Announce Babyface Vs Teddy Riley Battle: “This Sunday Will Go Down In The History Books!” appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sohh

SOHH Swizz Beatz + Timbaland Announce Babyface Vs Teddy Riley Battle: "This Sunday Will Go Down In The History Books!"… https://t.co/UBichPtrj7 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.