Leonardo DiCaprio helps launch $12M coronavirus relief food fund

Leonardo DiCaprio has pledged support to America's Food Fund amidst the coronavirus pandemic, and alongside Apple's CEO Tim Cook and Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of Apple's Steve Jobs, he is pledging a whopping $12 million.
