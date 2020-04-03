Global  

Leonardo DiCaprio helps launch $12M coronavirus relief food fund

FOXNews.com Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Leonardo DiCaprio will help launch America’s Food Fund, which has already raised $12 million to help communities impacted by the novel coronavirus.
News video: Leonardo DiCaprio supporting America's Food Fund

Leonardo DiCaprio supporting America's Food Fund 01:27

 Leonardo DiCaprio has pledged support to America's Food Fund amidst the coronavirus pandemic, and alongside Apple's CEO Tim Cook and Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of Apple's Steve Jobs, he is pledging a whopping $12 million.

