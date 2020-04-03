Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Jennifer Aniston and Jimmy Kimmel Give Sweet Surprise to Nurse Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Jennifer Aniston and Jimmy Kimmel Give Sweet Surprise to Nurse Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus

E! Online Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Jennifer Aniston and Jimmy Kimmel gave a nurse from St. George, Utah a sweet surprise on Thursday's at-home edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The nurse, Kimball Fairbanks, found out she...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Samuel L. Jackson Urges the Public to Stay Home in Explicit Poem

Samuel L. Jackson Urges the Public to Stay Home in Explicit Poem 00:56

 Samuel L. Jackson Urges the Public to Stay Home in Explicit Poem Jackson appeared on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' and recited a poem about the importance of flattening the coronavirus curve. Samuel L. Jackson, on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Samuel L. Jackson, on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Samuel L. Jackson, on 'Jimmy...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

hattrikpro

Hat Trik Productions RT @ETCanada: .@jimmykimmel and Jennifer Aniston have the best surprise for a nurse who tested positive for #coronavirus https://t.co/3SqSw… 13 seconds ago

EllaLOVES_music

ⓔⓛⓛⓐ RT @enews: Jennifer Aniston and Jimmy Kimmel Give Sweet Surprise to Nurse Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus https://t.co/NV1mNliXXN 13 seconds ago

mariehenley17

Marie Henley Watch Jennifer Aniston Surprise a Nurse Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus https://t.co/PZPZQ1pFRA Jennifer Anisto… https://t.co/nxXow5KlOb 2 minutes ago

dresswithstyle

Dress with Style Trending: See Jennifer Aniston Surprise a Nurse Who Tested Positive for COVID-19 | E! News https://t.co/XMizFHyih8,… https://t.co/G7Xu8Drpaw 15 minutes ago

TMZ

TMZ Aniston gives nurse one helluva surprise, before opening up about losing her very first audition to this other actr… https://t.co/NXm1FZnqOD 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.