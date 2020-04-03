Global  

Val Kilmer Reveals Which Famous Ex Was His Most 'Painful' Breakup

Just Jared Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Val Kilmer is getting candid about his personal life. The 60-year-old Top Gun actor spoke about his relationship and split with ex Daryl Hannah in his upcoming memoir I’m Your Huckleberry, via an excerpt from People. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Val Kilmer “Lord knows I’ve suffered heartache. But Daryl was by far [...]
