Dr. Fauci Tells Fox & Friends That China Should Shut Down Wet Markets ‘Right Away’ Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Dr. Anthony Fauci joined calls for China to ban its "wet markets" -- where it is believed the coronavirus outbreak originated -- in an interview on Fox & Friends Friday. 👓 View full article

