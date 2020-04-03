Global  

Dr. Fauci Tells Fox & Friends That China Should Shut Down Wet Markets 'Right Away'

Mediaite Friday, 3 April 2020
Dr. Anthony Fauci joined calls for China to ban its "wet markets" -- where it is believed the coronavirus outbreak originated -- in an interview on Fox & Friends Friday.
